Tracking Multiple Snow Chances

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have some Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect west of Aberdeen through the rest of today and into tonight.

Snow at times will be moderate as it moves into western South Dakota today which will slow down travel immensely. Plan on snow for much of the day in the Pierre area. Some snow will move into the Aberdeen area as well by midday and continue into Tuesday evening. Sioux Falls won’t see much of anything, although a few flurries will be possible.

While the heaviest snow will occur in western South Dakota, we’ll still pick up some minor accumulations of around 2 to 4 inches for much of the area with some isolated areas seeing 4 to 6 inches of snow in western South Dakota. Some on and off again snow will be possible on Wednesday as well for much of the region.

We’re tracking the potential for a bigger storm system on Thursday that would impact the entire region. We have gone ahead and declared Thursday as a First Alert Weather Day for the entire area due to the potential for moderate snow and widespread travel issues. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track this next storm!

