University of Sioux Falls hosts Sioux Empire Water Festival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire Water Festival is an effort to teach area 4th graders about water and water conservation.

The festival ran Tuesday and will continue Wednesday.

When it comes to water conservation, it is never too soon to learn.

The Minnehaha Conservation District wants to start a love for water young, so children will develop a passion for water conservation.

The Sioux Empire Water Festival will host a variety of interactive exhibits, as they feel it is the best way for children to learn.

Learning about water and water conservation is important for the future of our planet.

