Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Boys SODAK 16 highlights from Tuesday as 14 Class “A” and “B” teams advance to state tournaments

Highlights from wins by Dakota Valley, White River, Castlewood and Aberdeen Christian
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:08 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, FORT PIERRE and ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -14 teams advanced to state tournament Tuesday night in Boys “A” and “B” basketball as 2 SODAK 16 games were postponed by weather.

In games that we had highlights of, top-ranked Dakota Valley made it 50 straight wins with a 94-41 victory over Miller. Isaac Bruns had 32 points to lead the Panthers who now own the record in Class “A” for consecutive wins.

In Class “B” the White River Tigers got 22 points and 8 rebounds from SDSU-bound Joe Sayler in a 72-51 win over Howard. And in the first game in Fort Pierre, Castlewood rallied in the 4th quarter to beat Harding County 53-51. Bryon Laue was a force inside and Booker Schooley hit a big 3 in the 4th quarter comeback over the Ranchers.

In Aberdeen, the top-ranked Knights of Aberdeen Christian improved to 21-2 with an impressive 51-34 win over Ipswich.

Teams that advanced to state tournaments Tuesday night were:

Class “B”: Aberdeen Christian, DeSmet, Lower Brule, White River, Viborg-Hurley, Ethan and Castlewood. The Faith-Northwestern game was postponed.

Class “A”: Dakota Valley, SF Christian, Sioux Valley, Hot Springs, Hamlin, M-V-P and E-P-J. The St. Thomas More-McLaughlin game was postponed.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.
Henry teacher faces charges for sexual involvement with 16-year-old
weather
Tracking multiple snow chances in South Dakota
Minnesota trooper recovers 22 stolen catalytic converters, 12 tied to Sioux Falls car lot
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police: One arrested in Sioux Falls hit-and-run related to shooting
“We’re trying to understand what impacts there may be with the project in all phases,” said...
Residents question pumped storage project near Platte

Latest News

Aaron Johnston and Myah Selland talk about getting back to NCAA Tournament as Summit League...
SDSU’s Aaron Johnston and Myah Selland react to making the NCAA Tournament again as Summit League champs
Dordt women defend home court and will play Mayville State Wednesday in NAIA Tournament
Dordt defends home floor and will host Mayville Wednesday for a spot in the NAIA Sweet 16
Western Christian boys roll into Iowa 2-A semi's with dominant win over Monticello
Western Christian boys roll into Iowa 2-A semi’s with 69-44 win over Monticello
Eric Henderson talk about SDSU's loss to NDSU in Summit semifinals
SDSU’s Eric Henderson reflects on semifinal loss to NDSU in Summit League Tournament Monday night