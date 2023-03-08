Boys SODAK 16 highlights from Tuesday as 14 Class “A” and “B” teams advance to state tournaments

HARRISBURG, FORT PIERRE and ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -14 teams advanced to state tournament Tuesday night in Boys “A” and “B” basketball as 2 SODAK 16 games were postponed by weather.

In games that we had highlights of, top-ranked Dakota Valley made it 50 straight wins with a 94-41 victory over Miller. Isaac Bruns had 32 points to lead the Panthers who now own the record in Class “A” for consecutive wins.

In Class “B” the White River Tigers got 22 points and 8 rebounds from SDSU-bound Joe Sayler in a 72-51 win over Howard. And in the first game in Fort Pierre, Castlewood rallied in the 4th quarter to beat Harding County 53-51. Bryon Laue was a force inside and Booker Schooley hit a big 3 in the 4th quarter comeback over the Ranchers.

In Aberdeen, the top-ranked Knights of Aberdeen Christian improved to 21-2 with an impressive 51-34 win over Ipswich.

Teams that advanced to state tournaments Tuesday night were:

Class “B”: Aberdeen Christian, DeSmet, Lower Brule, White River, Viborg-Hurley, Ethan and Castlewood. The Faith-Northwestern game was postponed.

Class “A”: Dakota Valley, SF Christian, Sioux Valley, Hot Springs, Hamlin, M-V-P and E-P-J. The St. Thomas More-McLaughlin game was postponed.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.