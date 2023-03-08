Dakota News Now sponsoring SiouxperCon 2023 family day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now will return as the exclusive sponsor of SiouxperCon’s Family Day on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

“We are thrilled that Dakota News Now is returning for their second year as Family Day Sponsor,” said event director, Shane Gerlach. “Their talent and presence at the convention really add to the festive feel of the day.”

The Family Day will focus on events for children, including meeting the cast of Mythbusters, Jr., video games, the kids cosplay competition, Dakota News Now team member appearances and more.

This will be year eight for SiouxperCon. The three-day convention celebrates pop culture, art, film, comic books, cosplay, video games, and more.

“We take special pride in our focus on education and promotion of STEAM and arts education,” Gerlach said, “No matter what forms of popular culture you enjoy, you’re sure to find something to remember for years to come.”

SiouxperCon is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is run entirely by a volunteer staff and board. Local charities, including REACH Literacy, the JY6 Foundation and this year Make-A-Wish of South Dakota & Montana, receive profits from the convention, totaling over $25,000 in recent years. In 2022, some 7,000 people attended the event.

Featured guests this year include actors Sean Gunn from The Gilmore Girls and the Marvel universe and Adrian Paul, Duncan McCloud from Highlander. The Voice of Winnie the Pooh; Jim Cummings. The Puppeteer for the Yoda in “The Empire Strikes Back”, David Barclay along with the Yoda Puppet for photo opportunities, and many more. For more information on SiouxperCon visit SiouxperCon.com.

