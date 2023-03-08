AG: DCI aids suspect’s safe surrender before arrest north of Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is assisting with investigating an individual who barricaded himself in a home north of Pierre.

The Attorney General’s press release says the incident was first reported at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Spring Creek Drive, 15 miles north of Pierre. Henry Jacobsen, 52, of Pierre, surrendered to law enforcement at 11:32 a.m. There were no injuries.

“The officers involved played an important role in keeping this situation from escalating even further,” said the Attorney General.

Jacobsen has been charged with aggravated assault domestic violence. The investigation is ongoing, so additional charges could be added at a later date. Jacobsen’s initial court appearance is scheduled for Thursday in Hughes County Circuit Court in Pierre.

Other participating agencies

Other agencies involved included the U.S. Marshal’s Office, FBI, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Pierre Police Department, Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, Sully County Sheriff’s Office, and American Medical Response.

