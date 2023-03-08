Despite frigid temperatures, Twist Cone opens for the season in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite below-freezing temperatures and an incoming winter storm, Twist Cone opened for the season in Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen staple opened in the community in 1970, and stuck to their tradition this year of opening on the second Wednesday of March.

Their first customer of the day was Cindy Siebrecht, who wouldn’t let the icy roads stop her from coming all the way from Redfield.

“My sister was going to bring me up, but then the roads were so bad, so I had my husband bring me. She and I were going to come here for lunch. We were so excited that we would be here on the first day and that they were opening. Anytime I’m in Aberdeen, I’m up here just for a twist cone,” said Siebrecht.

Siebrecht and her husband arrived just before the open sign turned on at 11 a.m. She says she visits the ice cream shop anytime she’s in the Hub City.

”I haven’t made it before for the opening day, but I’ve been coming to Twist Cone for many years. I used to work just a couple blocks away, and we used to walk down here for lunch. I love the food, I love the barbeques, probably the footlongs best of all,” said Siebrecht.

As the first customer of the season, Siebrecht’s strawberry butter twist cone was free of charge. She said she didn’t think she would be the first customer.

”I was surprised. I thought there would be a line, but the weather, I’m sure, has a lot to do with it,” said Siebrecht.

By noon, however, there was a line. Manager Jennifer Klitzke, whose parents have owned the business for 18 years, says she wasn’t surprised as Hub City residents always show up for opening day.

”We just can’t thank our community enough. I hear stories all the time, no matter where I’m at. Somebody will say, ‘Oh you’re at Twist Cone?’ and they’ll tell me a story about what it has meant to them to just be here. It’s kind of a family environment. People come out just to visit and have a good time,” said Klitzke.

For some Aberdeen residents, Twist Cone opening is the first sign that warmer weather is on its way.

“The community just supports us so well. We just appreciate that, and we try to get open. It’s just kind of that first sign that spring is coming, it’s going to be here. We’re open and we’re ready for it,” said Klitzke.

Twist Cone will remain open for the season until the end of October. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

