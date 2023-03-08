Dordt defends home floor and will host Mayville Wednesday for a spot in the NAIA Sweet 16

SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Dordt Defenders earned a spot to host in the NAIA NAtional Basketball Tournament that tipped off Tuesday night in Sioux Center. And Baill Harmsen’s team took advantage of the home cooking with a 76-63 win over Iowa Wesleyan to improve to 29-3 for the year. They will face NSAA champion Mayville State Wednesday night for the right to make the Final 16 in Sioux City.

Hayden Heimensen led the way for Dordt with 16 points and our Athlete of the Week, Karly Gustafson of Ethan, SD had 13 points and 7 rebounds.

It was also a good night for 2 other area teams as Dakota State knocked off Morningside 78-65 and DWU dominated Hope International 85-56. The Northwestern women were eliminated 74-64 by Freed Hardeman.

In men’s games, Dordt out-scored Bethel 101-92 and Northwestern fell to Southwestern KS 87-82.

The next games are Wednesday March, 8th for all teams that won on Tuesday night.

