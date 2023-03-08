Avera Medical Minute
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for two missing snowmobilers in South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two men who went snowmobiling in Pennington County Tuesday have not returned home.

Leon Kleingartner and Jeff Willett were snowmobiling at 11:30 a.m. and were due to return home before dusk.

They left from 11465 Rochford Road and headed westbound. Jeff and Leon left their mobile phones and maps behind. They were possibly last spotted in the area of Black Fox Campground. As of 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, they had not returned home.

Descriptions:

Jeff Willett: 73-year-old white male, 5′8″, 170 lbs., brown eyes, gray hair, mustache, last seen wearing a 1970s-style blue snowmobile suit and leather snow boots.

Leon Kleingartner: 73-year-old white male, 5′9″, 170 lbs., blue eyes, gray hair, wears glasses, last seen wearing a green helmet, black POLARIS jacket, snowmobile pants, and black/green boots.

Vehicle: 2014 Green Artic Cat snowmobile M98000, SD license S66849

Vehicle: 2016 Orange Artic Cat snowmobile 2R6000, SD license S66850

Leon and Jeff are endangered due to the adverse winter weather conditions in the area.

If you have seen these Endangered Persons or Vehicles, call 605-394-4131.

Do not take action to rescue the Endangered Person. Call immediately.

