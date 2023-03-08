Gregory County residents brace for change if Federal agency approves pumped storage project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -An application has been filed with Federal Energy and Regulatory Commission for a Gregory county pumped storage project. If approved, the project would pump water up to a reservoir from Lake Francis Case, then release it back into the lake, creating hydropower electricity.

Near the banks of Lake Francis Case, farmer David Swift is worried about how the project could affect his family and friends, with an estimated one thousand workers coming over the project’s lifetime.

“It will change the schools, communities, towns, change the river, all of it,” said Swift.

Joint applicants for the project, Mid-American Energy and Missouri River Energy, are launching many studies to help navigate the change in population for the rural area.

“How many workers are going to be coming into the area, and when they will phase in and phase out,” said Joni Livingston with Missouri River Energy.

She understands there are questions about those moving to the area for the project.

The housing is available that is needed, and you know the schools are ready to have an influx of students,” said Livingston.

And the applicants are positioned to help.

“We’re not going to leave them by themselves to plan. We are planning work with them, and both provide monetary support as well as professional support for planning,” said Livingston.

The boom in a rural area concerns Ecologist Elijah Small with the Braveheart Society. He’s originally from South Dakota, growing up in Sioux Falls with frequent visits to his Grandmother in Wagner. He’s familiar with the rural way of life in Gregory County.

“It has a very low population. Those people are going to be brought from out of town, so that means a man camp right here within miles of multiple reservations,” said Small.

Resident Steve Sitzman has questions.

“And I asked him if it was gonna turn into a Williston, North Dakota type of thing,” said Sitzman.

During an oil boom in North Dakota, an influx of temporary housing was established for employees. Some of it was later abandoned.

Other issues concern the cultural heritage of the land. Faith Spotted Eagle from the Yankton Sioux Tribe describes how construction needed to be halted in previous cases along the banks of the Missouri River, which flows in and out of Francis Case Lake.

“There are thousands and thousands of sacred sites along this river because we lived here,” said Spotted Eagle.

Others question why certain state entities have remained silent for the open period for comments on this phase of the application, which closes on March 10th.

With the campgrounds and recreation area in the middle of the area, Swift is disappointed that he has not seen the Governor or Game Fish and Parks submit comments to the federal licensing agency.

“We want to Game Fish and Parks to be involved, and they said they would,” said Swift.

We also passed along concerns from residents that Warren Buffett, with Berkshire Hathaway, is also a past contributor to Governor Noem’s campaigns. Residence question that as a basis for the lack of input on the application from the Governor’s office or Game Fish and Parks.

Mid-American Energy’s VP of Communications Tina Hoffman responds.

“So Mid-American is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Energy. We are committed to a transparent process and really are going to be spending several years listening and learning,” said Hoffman.

There will be many concerns, questions, and declarations to respond to.

Spotted Eagle refers to Tribal groups and supporters who gathered in protest of the Keystone XL Pipeline and Dakota Access Pipeline. She says a similar gathering would happen again if the application is approved.

“The project goes right smack in the middle of our treaty territory of 1858, and so that’s not going to happen. They’re gonna have a big fight on their hands,” said Spotted Eagle.

Our I-Team reached out to a spokesperson for Governor Noem and the Game Fish and Parks department, asking if they intend to submit comments on the application, and have yet to receive a response.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.