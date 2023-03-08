Avera Medical Minute
SD State Historical Society’s March “History Talk” discussing women’s suffrage

By Donovan Minor
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - March is Women’s History Month, and The South Dakota State Historical Society’s virtual “History Talk” for March will feature a pair of historians who co-edited an anthology about the pursuit of voting rights for women of the Northern Great Plains around the turn of the 20th century.

Lori Ann Lahlum and Molly P. Rozum will be the featured speakers for the free virtual event, to be held on Thursday, March 16 at 7:00 p.m. You can register for the monthly “History Talks” here.

Their book, “Equality at the Ballot Box: Votes for Women on the Northern Great Plains” can be ordered at SDHSPress.com or SDHSF.org.

