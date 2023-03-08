The Washington Pavilion announces next season’s Broadway shows

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This season will be the organization’s 25th, and the 2023-24 Pavilion Performance Series Broadway lineup will include new, significant titles and fan favorites.

“Our 25th season will be one for the record books with two huge shows in Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ and ‘Beetlejuice.’ You just couldn’t ask for a more entertaining or well-rounded series. The whole family will love it!” says Kerri DeGraff, chief operating officer.

“Beetlejuice the Musical” will open the series with eight performances in September.

Disney’s “Aladdin” will make its first-ever stop in Sioux Falls, with eight performances in November.

“To Kill a Mockingbird” is coming in January.

“Pretty Woman the Musical” will come in February.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” will be staged in March just before Easter.

Wrapping up the season in April is “Mean Girls.”

Additional performances during the season will include ‘The Cher Show,” “Annie,” and “Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas,” in addition to more shows still to be announced. The remainder of the 2023-24 performance season continues to be programmed.

Current six-show subscribers can go online today to purchase the series. New subscribers can also get signed up today to purchase the season of shows.

Single tickets will go on sale later this summer.

“This lineup is the perfect way to celebrate 25 years.”

