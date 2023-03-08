Lyon County Riverboat Foundation to sponsor veterans on future Midwest Honor Flight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lyon County Riverboat Foundation announced Wednesday that $87,500 was donated to the Midwest Honor Flight organization to sponsor 84 veterans for an all-expenses-paid flight to Washington, D.C.

The sponsored flight will allow veterans and guardians to visit memorials dedicated to honoring their service and sacrifice.

“We are grateful to have the Lyon County Riverboat Foundation sponsor a flight for our Veterans who are so deserving of this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Aaron Van Beek, volunteer president and director of Midwest Honor Flight. “This is a way to show our appreciation and say thank you to those who served, and we are grateful to the grant committee for showing their support and gratitude for military Veterans in such a generous way.”

This will sponsor the 14th flight for the Midwest Honor Flight organization, serving veterans located throughout northwest Iowa, South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, and southwest Minnesota. Veterans on the flight will visit Arlington National Cemetery, the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

“We saw the emotional reactions of the veterans, and we saw their genuine gratitude for the opportunity to travel to our nation’s capital to visit the numerous military memorials and historic sites. That convinced our board that this was an undertaking that was worthy of our financial support,” said Randy Waagmeester, Lyon County Riverboat Foundation president. “When Midwest Honor Flight submitted their second request for the Lyon County Riverboat Foundation Mission 14, it was readily approved by the board to provide $87,500 towards the cost of 84 Veterans traveling this spring.”

The donation was part of a grant proposal in November of 2022 through the Lyon County Riverboat Foundation Fall 2022 Competitive Grants.

