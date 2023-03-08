Minnesota man arrested in Minnehaha County on child porn charges, awaiting extradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Jasper man faces 20 counts of felony possession of pornography involving minors, according to the Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Marco Ojeda was arrested in Minnehaha County, South Dakota, on Wednesday and is currently being held awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

Background

According to the Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office, the Buffalo Ridge Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (BRDVCTF) received information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) about an individual believed to be from Jasper, Minnesota, who was receiving and distributing child pornography via mobile apps and internet chatrooms. Through multiple subpoenas and search warrants, the BRDVCTF identified the suspected individual as Marco Ojeda.

On Feb. 2, BRDVCTF and the Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Marco Ojeda’s residence in Jasper, Minnesota, where agents located a phone that contained multiple images and videos of child pornography. “A further investigation located additional videos and images of child pornography on another electronic device possessed by Marco Ojeda. During a subsequent interview with a BRDVCTF agent, Marco Ojeda admitted to viewing child pornography and admitted to trading the photos and video with people online,” reports the Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office.

The Buffalo Ridge Drug and Violent Crime Task Force was assisted by the Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

