House upholds Noem’s veto

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem is one-for-one on vetoes so far this legislative session.

A third of house members agreed with the governor’s decision to veto HB 1109, a bill “to modify the occupation tax for business improvement districts.”

“Business improvement districts” are defined areas within a city that can require businesses to fund different projects and events. Opponents of the bill called it a tax that would ultimately affect South Dakotans.

“These hotels, entities, are in business for themselves. There is nothing, nothing stopping them from raising the rate of their hotels, and if they want to donate to a fund that would help their advertising, they can do so and write it off as a tax expense,” said Rep. Phil Jensen.

Despite the increase in cost, the funding comes back to the community in the form of marketing and funding for construction projects.

“I’ve seen about a 20% increase in receipts, we are bringing more people to Fort Pierre, and now there is going to be another hotel being built,” said Rep. Mike Weisgram.

Proponents like the bill’s prime sponsor Becky Drury said the fee paid helped grow South Dakota committees and largely fell on tourists from out of state.

The fee had not been raised since 2005, when it was set to $2. This would have set it to $4.

“That two dollars per room charge is used by local businesses, local government, local districts to market, their own entities across the state and across the nation,” said Rep. Becky Drury.

It’s the only piece of legislation Noem has vetoed this session, but Noem has threatened other vetoes already this year.

