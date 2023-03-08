Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Opioid-related deaths on the rise in children, study says

According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, 731 children under the age...
According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, 731 children under the age of five died in a drug-related death from 2005 through 2018.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of children in the U.S. who have died from opioid overdoses is on the rise.

According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, 731 children under the age of five died in a drug-related death from 2005 through 2018.

Researchers say some of these deaths came from the use of over-the-counter medications, but the majority of these fatal poisonings were from opioids.

The study does not say how these children were able to get their hands on the drugs but does note that more than 40% of them were accidental overdoses.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

weather
Tracking multiple snow chances in South Dakota
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Five Below coming to Sioux Falls, details on Veterans Parkway...
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Five Below coming to Sioux Falls, details on Veterans Parkway expansion
Lady of justice (File)
Henry-district teacher charged with sex crimes resigns
“We’re trying to understand what impacts there may be with the project in all phases,” said...
Residents question pumped storage project near Platte
Dakota, 7, (left) is being called a hero for saving his 3-year-old brother, Riley, after he...
Boy saves 3-year-old brother in fall off nearly 100-foot cliff

Latest News

FILE - A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023....
US investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off
FILE - The pressures on FBI Director Christopher Wray and the FBI have grown since a search of...
FBI tested by attacks, politically explosive investigations
Two survivors of a deadly kidnapping in Mexico are being treated in a hospital.
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction returned to US
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he supports the blocking of the D.C. crime bill.
Schumer voices support for resolution on DC crime bill