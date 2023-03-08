Schools await SCOTUS decision over student loan forgiveness plan

SIOUX CENTER I.A. (Dakota News Now) -Last summer, the Biden administration announced plans to wipe ten thousand dollars off the student-loan balances of roughly forty million Americans.

Last week the case over the legality of the policy went before the Supreme Court.

As the Supreme Court decides whether or not to allow the white house’s student loan forgiveness plan to go through, students and universities are stuck in limbo.

Prior, students and universities have been on the edge of their seat since last summer wondering if the program would indeed cancel out their student debts.

SDSU student affairs & enrollment management vice president, Michaela Willis says many students have expressed their concern over its repercussions.

“As the Supreme Court takes up the student debt relief students are anxiously awaiting a decision because it could have huge impacts on their future and their future debt,” said Michaela Willis, SDSU student affairs & enrollment management vice president.

Erik Hoekstra, Dordt University president says this has caused a level of uncertainly for many students post pandemic.

“Many people have been pausing for more than three years on their payments and they’re in a land of uncertainty. Do I pay or do I not pay, and I think getting rid of the uncertainty is one of the best things the Supreme Court can do for us,” said Erik Hoekstra, Dordt University president.

With Iowa being one of the six states suing the Biden administration to halt the loan forgiveness plan, Hoekstra says it’s the states way of sending a message.

“I think Iowa is saying hey if a student takes out a student loan, they’re responsible for it we shouldn’t just write it off,” said Hoekstra.

Willis noting the significance this could have on millions of Americans that applied for forgiveness.

“Anytime there’s talk about student loan forgiveness and it doesn’t happen that always has an impact on planning and finances of individuals,” said Willis.

Advising students to keep up with the decision and what it could mean.

“Just stay informed, be informed about what’s happening, don’t count on something until it actually happens,” said Willis.

The waiting game continues for many universities and students as justices can take months to reach a decision.

