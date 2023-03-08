Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SDSU’s Aaron Johnston and Myah Selland react to making the NCAA Tournament again as Summit League champs

Jackrabbits win 10th Summit League title to go dancing again
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU women made it 10 Summit League titles with a dominant 93-51 win Tuesday at the Denny Sanford premier Center. 4 players hit double figures led by tournament MVP Haleigh Timmer. Fellow sophomore Paige Meyer also had 16 points as a 16-0 run early put the game away for the 28-5 Jackrabbits. They shot an amazing 62% from the floor for the game, scoring at least 20 points in each quarter.

Now they will wait until all of the conference tournaments are done on Sunday to find out who they will play and where. But the fact that they are returning to the NCAA Tournament in Myah’s final season means a lot to her and her head coach.

SDSU Head Coach Aaron Johnston says, “Yes it’s awesome. The NCAA Tournament is the goal at the beginning of the year. We’ve had some great experiences in the WNIT and our team is better because of all of those. But the NCAA is the goal and I think this team is hungry to now try and win games in the NCAA Tournament.”

Jackrabbit senior Myah Selland says, “Yeah for sure really special. It’s been a few years since we’ve had the opportunity and done this so and had a few bumps along the way and it’s really fun to come full circle and get the job done and to do it with this team is just really special.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.
Henry teacher faces charges for sexual involvement with 16-year-old
weather
Tracking multiple snow chances in South Dakota
Minnesota trooper recovers 22 stolen catalytic converters, 12 tied to Sioux Falls car lot
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police: One arrested in Sioux Falls hit-and-run related to shooting
“We’re trying to understand what impacts there may be with the project in all phases,” said...
Residents question pumped storage project near Platte

Latest News

Boys SODAK 16 results Tuesday night with highlights from 4 games
Boys SODAK 16 highlights from Tuesday as 14 Class “A” and “B” teams advance to state tournaments
Dordt women defend home court and will play Mayville State Wednesday in NAIA Tournament
Dordt defends home floor and will host Mayville Wednesday for a spot in the NAIA Sweet 16
Western Christian boys roll into Iowa 2-A semi's with dominant win over Monticello
Western Christian boys roll into Iowa 2-A semi’s with 69-44 win over Monticello
Eric Henderson talk about SDSU's loss to NDSU in Summit semifinals
SDSU’s Eric Henderson reflects on semifinal loss to NDSU in Summit League Tournament Monday night