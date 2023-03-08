SDSU’s Aaron Johnston and Myah Selland react to making the NCAA Tournament again as Summit League champs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU women made it 10 Summit League titles with a dominant 93-51 win Tuesday at the Denny Sanford premier Center. 4 players hit double figures led by tournament MVP Haleigh Timmer. Fellow sophomore Paige Meyer also had 16 points as a 16-0 run early put the game away for the 28-5 Jackrabbits. They shot an amazing 62% from the floor for the game, scoring at least 20 points in each quarter.

Now they will wait until all of the conference tournaments are done on Sunday to find out who they will play and where. But the fact that they are returning to the NCAA Tournament in Myah’s final season means a lot to her and her head coach.

SDSU Head Coach Aaron Johnston says, “Yes it’s awesome. The NCAA Tournament is the goal at the beginning of the year. We’ve had some great experiences in the WNIT and our team is better because of all of those. But the NCAA is the goal and I think this team is hungry to now try and win games in the NCAA Tournament.”

Jackrabbit senior Myah Selland says, “Yeah for sure really special. It’s been a few years since we’ve had the opportunity and done this so and had a few bumps along the way and it’s really fun to come full circle and get the job done and to do it with this team is just really special.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.