SDSU’s Eric Henderson reflects on semifinal loss to NDSU in Summit League Tournament Monday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU men had hoped to be in Tuesday night’s title game against Oral Roberts. And after falling behind by 14 early in Monday’s semifinal game, they rallied to take the lead before half-time.

But North Dakota State dominated from that point on leading more more than 20 before winning 89-79. It wasn’t a fun way for the season to end for the #2 seeded Jackrabbits.

SDSU Head Coach Eric Henderson says, “We’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves tonight for losing. We’re just going to get back on the court and give them a little time off and we’ll start working. We’ll work on skill development stuff. We’ll work on getting a little stronger and probably do a few rebounding drills. But we’ll also spend a lot of time together because at the end of the day you can see the love that our players have for each other.”>

There is a chance the Jacks could play in a post season tournament. But the NCAA Tournament was their main goal as the #2 seed in the Summit League Tournament.

Oral Roberts dominated NDSU in the title game Tuesday, improving to 30-4 for the season.

