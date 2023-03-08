Sioux Falls resident raises concerns over guardrails on Cliff Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A portion of Cliff Avenue was closed for much of last summer.

The construction project widened the street to help the flow of traffic with the street reopening in the fall but at least one person who lives in that area questioned one part of the project.

Mary expected a guardrail to be placed in front of a majority of a drop off on the road.

“I heard they were going to widen cliff and I thought well they’re certainly going to put guardrails up when they make the street improvement and sure enough the street improvements one and I’ve waited a while and no guardrail,” said Mary.

Mary’s biggest concern is safety with the traffic flow.

“If anyone would have come across the median into my lane coming back to 57th I would have no choice but to take a from tend collision because you can’t go over that cliff, you’d die,” said Mary.

Principal engineer for the city of Sioux Falls, Tony Ondricek says safety is always a top concern when working on road improvements throughout the city.

“When they’re designing the project, they look at the whole section throughout there and the geometrics and through that curb there’s a portion where the guardrail is that is the steepest portion of the in slope is right there and so that’s why the guardrail went up there,” said

Tony Ondricek, City of Sioux Falls principal engineer.

Ondricek says the updates meet all safety standards, even if there aren’t guard rails along the entire stretch of road.

“As you get out of that section the slopes flatten out and according to national design standards it isn’t required to protect those areas,” said Ondricek.

He says they would revisit the situation if there were incidents on that portion of the street, or more people in the area raise concerns.

“We would look at it if there were enough concerns about it, we would definitely look at it, but guardrail in itself can be considered a hazard, so we just don’t want to throw up guardrail where it isn’t needed,” said Ondricek.

Despite being up to standards Mary hopes the city will address the drop-off in the coming months.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.