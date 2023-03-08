Sioux Falls woman wins ‘New Journeys Scholarship’ for entering a technical field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brenna Junker has won one of two “New Journey Scholarships” awarded nationally by BestTradeSchools.Net.

Junker is enrolled at Southeast Technical College in Sioux Falls and is studying diagnostic medical sonography.

The scholarship aims to help people get the skills they need to adjust to a changing economy.

“The profession requires you to be an investigator of sorts,” Junker said. “Sonographers have to use ultrasound equipment to acquire images of the patient’s area of concern and decide which areas to image further due to their symptoms and previous test results.”

“I worked in high school to save up money for school, but now that I have begun my program, it is so intense that in order to focus on my studies, I have had to greatly cut back on my work hours, making it difficult to pay for schooling on my own,” said Junker, who grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota.

BestTradeSchools.Net created the scholarship to help people moving into a technical field, whether it’s right out of high school or later in life.

“If there is anyone who is currently doing a program or attending a college that they feel is not right for them, I would advise them to look into other schools and not to settle with a school they only think is ok,” she said. “It was definitely a difficult and scary decision for me to leave behind my start on my psychology degree and move to a new state and start attending a new school, but it was worth the leap of faith. You may never know what you’re missing out on unless you try something different.”

In her winning essay, Junker writes, “What do you want to do after high school? It seems to be the only question you get asked as a junior or senior in high school. It is extremely difficult to plan out your life as a 17-year-old. To figure out the answer to this question, I began asking family members about their careers and shadowing various professionals.”

The other person in the United States to receive a “New Journeys Scholarship” during this round lives in Hernando, Florida.

