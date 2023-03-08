South Dakota lawmakers weigh in on Jan. 6 footage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A number of lawmakers have spoken out against selected clips aired by Tucker Carlson and Fox News on the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

Some South Dakota lawmakers shared their views on the January 6th attack and the released footage as the video appears to downplay the Capitol riot.

Bipartisan tensions have been rising with many outraged by the exclusive footage released by Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy.

Some saying the footage should have been shared with more than one news source.

Others remarking on the misleading conclusions drawn from the released footage. By calling it quote “mostly peaceful chaos”

The Fox News host also accused Capitol police of willfully ignoring some of the attacks and even claimed, without evidence, that the federal government had operations in the crowd to fuel the violence.

South Dakota lawmakers have already commented on the matter.

“It was not a scene that could be characterized as peaceful or calm, it was chaotic,” said Sen. John Thune (R) SD.

“I thought it was an insurrection at that time I still think it was an insurrection today,” said Sen. Mike Rounds (R) SD.

South Dakota U.S Senator Mike Rounds recounting his experience at the Capitol that day.

“I was there on January 6th, I saw what happened, I saw the aftermath. Look there was violence on January 6th. I think the footage that’s available should be made available to all networks and everybody should be able to see for themselves just what kind of chaos we had on that day,” said Rounds.

South Dakota Senator John Thune had a similar reaction.

“I have security detail and they were taking me down the Capitol as we went downstairs, they had the barricades up and people were behind it yelling at me and there were a lot of people in the Capitol building, in the complex that were scared,” said Thune.

Saying narration of the story is important

“The characterization of it needs to reflect what really happened, you can pick and choose like anything if you have forty something thousand hours of video you can find a lot of things that might support a point you’re trying to make but the context is really important and the context is that it was an attack on the capital,” said Thune.

Rounds noting the importance of releasing the entire footage.

“I think the house is going to have to make their own rules and they have every right to make that decision themselves, but I do think it would be appropriate that other news organizations have access to the same material,” said Rounds.

While McCarthy has defended his decision to release the footage to Fox News saying quote “the video was released for transparency "

Many are urging speaker McCarthy to release the entire footage to other news sources for more transparency. This includes both Thune and Rounds.

