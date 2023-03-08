‘Street Teams’ pilot project pitched to Sioux Falls City Council

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A two-year pilot project called Street Teams was brought up to the Sioux Falls City Council Tuesday evening.

The idea for the project is to have a more direct approach when it comes to the homeless population in Sioux Falls. The project will also help lower the amount of 911 calls.

”Police are limited in what we can offer,” said Police Chief Jon Thum. “We can deal with the situation at the moment, but we don’t have the resources at the moment that we can steer people towards, and sometimes there may be some conflict that comes along with our interaction. This street team allows a way to build realtionships, build trust, and push people toward resources that the police department simply isn’t able to do.”

City Council will have its first reading on the proposed project next week.

