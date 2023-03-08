Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

‘Street Teams’ pilot project pitched to Sioux Falls City Council

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A two-year pilot project called Street Teams was brought up to the Sioux Falls City Council Tuesday evening.

The idea for the project is to have a more direct approach when it comes to the homeless population in Sioux Falls. The project will also help lower the amount of 911 calls.

”Police are limited in what we can offer,” said Police Chief Jon Thum. “We can deal with the situation at the moment, but we don’t have the resources at the moment that we can steer people towards, and sometimes there may be some conflict that comes along with our interaction. This street team allows a way to build realtionships, build trust, and push people toward resources that the police department simply isn’t able to do.”

City Council will have its first reading on the proposed project next week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

weather
Tracking multiple snow chances in South Dakota
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Five Below coming to Sioux Falls, details on Veterans Parkway...
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Five Below coming to Sioux Falls, details on Veterans Parkway expansion
A portion of Cliff Avenue was closed for much of last summer.
Sioux Falls resident raises concerns over guardrails on Cliff Avenue
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Lady of justice (File)
Henry-district teacher charged with sex crimes resigns

Latest News

Leon Kleingartner and Jeff Willett were snowmobiling at 11:30 a.m. and were due to return home...
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for two missing snowmobilers in South Dakota
Gregory County residents have questions regarding an influx of temporary construction workers...
Gregory County residents brace for change if Federal agency approves pumped storage project
Sioux Area Metro introduces mobile ticketing
Wild Wednesday: Learning about the rhino
Wild Wednesday: Learning about the rhinoceros