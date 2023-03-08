Avera Medical Minute
Tracking Multiple Snow Chances

Heavier Snow by Thursday
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to stay fairly cloudy around the region today with a few flurries possible. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s around the region with a light north wind. Overnight, light snow will start to roll back into the region. Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories are set to go into effect overnight and last through Thursday.

Snow will continue through the day on Thursday. It looks like we’ll see some drier air work into the system cutting down on snowfall amounts. Most of the viewing area will see around 2 to 4 inches of fresh snow with higher amounts in the northeastern corner and western half of South Dakota. With wind gusts around 20 to 25 mph, we could have some blowing snow and a little reduced visibility.

The snow will clear out by Friday and we’ll see a little sunshine with highs in the 20s and 30s. We could see another round of snow move in on Saturday, but that should be a quick-moving system that will be out of here by Saturday afternoon. We could see some minor snow accumulations from that system, too.

Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track these next storms!

