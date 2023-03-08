Watertown officials consider new City Hall building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, Watertown city officials went public Tuesday night to discuss building a new City Hall facility.

Officials say the new building would sit along the curve on Highway 20, where the South Dakota Livestock barn was located before it burned down. It would be on the same site as a new Street Department building currently in the works.

Officials will address the affordability of the project at a public listening session held in the community room of the Watertown Police Department 6 p.m. tomorrow.

Mayor Ried Holien was asked about this location for a new City Hall and if he expects any pushback from people who’d like to see it stay downtown.

“The city has invested a lot of money in downtown in recent years, and we are continuing to do so. I have met with a large group of downtown business owners already, and they were all in favor of this project,” said Mayor Holien. “One of them said, as a downtown business owner, and a citizen of Watertown, the best thing you can do is spend my taxpayer dollars wisely.”

The city bought the Wells Fargo Bank building downtown and planned to relocate the City Hall there, but that plan was scrapped when remodeling costs were too high.

Councilman Bruce Buhler says if the city goes this new route, they need to make sure they can afford the nearly $28 million cost of a new city hall and street department headquarters.

“I want to make sure that what we’re doing, because of all the expenditures we’ve had to date when we look at the ice arena, the cost to the city that’s going to be about $24 million out of that $36.5 million. You know, that plus, you know, we’ve got to be looking down the road to a new east fire station. That’s a public safety issue. Those are all going to add costs, and of course, the question is, can we afford it,” said Buhler.

