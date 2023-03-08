Western Christian boys roll into Iowa 2-A semi’s with 69-44 win over Monticello

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) -The #3 Western Christian boys moved into the Iowa State 2-A semi’s Thursday with a convincing 69-44 win Tuesday in Des Moines.

Chandler Pollema went 8 of 10 from the floor with 17 points in the victory and Kaden VanRegenmorter had 15 points as the Wolfpack improved to 21-3. They will play Roland Story Thursday at 12:15. #2 Central Lyon plays Pella Christian in the other semifinal game at 10:30 that same morning.

