Western Christian boys roll into Iowa 2-A semi’s with 69-44 win over Monticello
Wolfpack improves to 21-3 and will play again Thursday
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:07 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) -The #3 Western Christian boys moved into the Iowa State 2-A semi’s Thursday with a convincing 69-44 win Tuesday in Des Moines.
Chandler Pollema went 8 of 10 from the floor with 17 points in the victory and Kaden VanRegenmorter had 15 points as the Wolfpack improved to 21-3. They will play Roland Story Thursday at 12:15. #2 Central Lyon plays Pella Christian in the other semifinal game at 10:30 that same morning.
