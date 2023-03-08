Wild Wednesday: Learning about the rhinoceros

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Welcome back. In this edition of Wild Wednesday we are here at the Great Plains Zoo checking out the rhino! I am joined here by the zookeeper Katherine Heffernan. Good morning thanks so much for being with us!

What are the things we need to know about this guy?

“We have here Juba our adult black Rhino, he is twenty-six years old and he has fathered three calves. We have two other rhinos here as well. Our female Amara is in the back along with their most recent calf Komadi who’s actually not a calf anymore, he’s six years old,” said Heffernan.

Wow. That seems like a higher age than I would expect. What is the age range of a rhino?

“So, they can live up to their mid-thirties. Just like humans, we’re all different, everyone has a different age. But on average, mid-thirties,” said Heffernan.

Awesome. And where do they typically originate from?

“You can find these guys native to Africa. One of two species of rhinos that can be found in Africa,” said Heffernan.

I see here he already nibbled some of the stuff on the ground here. What do they typically eat?

“In the wild, they’re what we like to call browsers. They like to eat trees and shrubs and things like that. Here, during the summer we will go cut trees on the grounds and give them nontoxic trees to eat. They get that about once a week during the winter,” said Heffernan.

“And then we normally give them as you can see here a main diet of hay. They get free choice hay, right now he eats about a bale of hay a day, about 60 pounds of hay a day. He gets 13 pounds of pellets that have extra nutrients in there for him,” said Heffernan.

Fabulous and one of those is his favorite treat or something like that?

“Yes, we use different produce for treats for training. We use anything from green peppers to apples, bananas, yams all sorts of good things like that. We tend to reserve that more for when we do training. Having them help us with their vet care. So, if we need them to present their feet or let us look in their mouth, things like that,” said Heffernan.

Just to wrap up here, are there any fun facts about him in particular or working with them?

“These guys are pretty cool, Juba is a very laid-back male. He likes to really interact with us and is really interested in the training we do with him,” said Heffernan.

That’s fabulous. Thank you, Katherine. I do want to remind everyone this is an awesome warm place you can walk in and check them out. I know it’s a little chilly out there but there are still some awesome places to check out here at the zoo

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.