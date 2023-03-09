10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 8th
Dordt and DSU women advance, Plays, Northern men have title hopes and Girls State BB Preview
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 4th-ranked Dordt women defended their home court and Dakota State went to Wichita to win twice as both advance to the field of 16 in the NAIA Tournament in Sioux City next Tuesday. Cooper Seamer has your Plays of the Week. Dave Hauck talked with the Northern men before this weekend’s regional and a preview of the Girls State Basketball tournaments starting tomorrow as we hear from Wagner and Washington players.
