Bus riders enjoy new Sioux Area Metro mobile ticketing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While the Sioux Area Metro’s mobile ticketing option is new, there was a soft rollout of the system in December. Hundreds of riders are already utilizing the new system and enjoying the option.

“I think it’s a pretty good deal because I just have it on my phone and I always carry my phone with me. All I got to do it pop up the app and show it to the driver,” said a SAM customer named Raul.

“It has a lot of potential. It’s smart, it’s technology,” said another customer named Colton. “Technology’s taking the world over in a lot of different ways. It is smart because if you end up losing the actual ticket, you have proof. You can just flip your phone out.”

Token Transit is the name of the company the new mobile ticketing is run through. They serve over 400 transit companies nationwide. They take eight percent of each ticket sold, but there’s no up front cost to the transit system and it makes it more convenient to riders who would normally have to go to one of their offices to purchase their ticket.

“It becomes an inconvenience for passengers to have to physically go there to purchase tickets,” said SAM General Manager Robert Speeks. “Now this gives an opportunity for them to use their phones and not lose tickets, very fortunate enough today we tend to not lose our phones.”

“It is convenient, especially for me,” said Raul. “I have my car and sometimes I come here and I don’t have cash, so I don’t even have to come here. I can just get it from home whenever my pass runs out after 30 days.”

Sioux Area Metro sees this as just one of many changes they hope to implement.

“We’re looking at changing the system to a hybrid form of transit, not just a fixed route system, but also an on demand option,” said Sam Trebilcock, Senior Planner for the City of Sioux Falls. “Also looking at real-time GPS, other options for fare, options to improve the rider experience and convenience for them to utilize.”

There is no timeline set for those future changes mentioned, but Sioux Area Metro and the City of Sioux Falls will continue to work together closely.

