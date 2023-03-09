Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Bus riders enjoy new Sioux Area Metro mobile ticketing

By Parker Brown
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While the Sioux Area Metro’s mobile ticketing option is new, there was a soft rollout of the system in December. Hundreds of riders are already utilizing the new system and enjoying the option.

“I think it’s a pretty good deal because I just have it on my phone and I always carry my phone with me. All I got to do it pop up the app and show it to the driver,” said a SAM customer named Raul.

“It has a lot of potential. It’s smart, it’s technology,” said another customer named Colton. “Technology’s taking the world over in a lot of different ways. It is smart because if you end up losing the actual ticket, you have proof. You can just flip your phone out.”

Token Transit is the name of the company the new mobile ticketing is run through. They serve over 400 transit companies nationwide. They take eight percent of each ticket sold, but there’s no up front cost to the transit system and it makes it more convenient to riders who would normally have to go to one of their offices to purchase their ticket.

“It becomes an inconvenience for passengers to have to physically go there to purchase tickets,” said SAM General Manager Robert Speeks. “Now this gives an opportunity for them to use their phones and not lose tickets, very fortunate enough today we tend to not lose our phones.”

“It is convenient, especially for me,” said Raul. “I have my car and sometimes I come here and I don’t have cash, so I don’t even have to come here. I can just get it from home whenever my pass runs out after 30 days.”

Sioux Area Metro sees this as just one of many changes they hope to implement.

“We’re looking at changing the system to a hybrid form of transit, not just a fixed route system, but also an on demand option,” said Sam Trebilcock, Senior Planner for the City of Sioux Falls. “Also looking at real-time GPS, other options for fare, options to improve the rider experience and convenience for them to utilize.”

There is no timeline set for those future changes mentioned, but Sioux Area Metro and the City of Sioux Falls will continue to work together closely.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Kleingartner and Jeff Willett were snowmobiling at 11:30 a.m. and were due to return home...
UPDATE: Two missing snowmobilers found safe in South Dakota
weather
Tracking multiple snow chances in South Dakota
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Five Below coming to Sioux Falls, details on Veterans Parkway...
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Five Below coming to Sioux Falls, details on Veterans Parkway expansion
A portion of Cliff Avenue was closed for much of last summer.
Sioux Falls resident raises concerns over guardrails on Cliff Avenue

Latest News

While the Sioux Area Metro’s mobile ticketing option is new, there was a soft rollout of the...
Bus riders enjoy new Sioux Area Metro mobile ticketing
Dakotans for Health to collect signatures for grocery tax repeal ballot measure
Dakotans for Health to collect signatures for grocery tax repeal ballot measure
There was gridlock at the South Dakota statehouse on Wednesday, with lawmakers unable to agree...
Senate, House stalled on sales tax cut negotiations
There was gridlock at the South Dakota statehouse on Wednesday, with lawmakers unable to agree...
Senate, House stalled on sales tax cut negotiations