Construction to start on new Sioux Falls airport parking ramp

The new structure will stand where the current short-term and north long-term parking lots...
The new structure will stand where the current short-term and north long-term parking lots exist and include a skyway from the second level to the main terminal, according to a press release.(Sioux Falls Regional Airport)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new four-level parking structure is coming to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport, with construction beginning in April.

The structure will hold approximately 975 spaces.

The project will cost $63 million, and the structure is expected to be completed in October 2024.

The new structure will stand where the current short-term and north long-term parking lots exist and include a skyway from the second level to the main terminal, according to a press release.

Impact during construction

Due to the construction, parking will be limited with only 67 percent of the current long-term spaces and no short-term parking available.

To minimize the inconvenience to travelers, 500 parking spaces will be added to the Economy Lot, and the frequency of the airport shuttle service will be increased.

“We’re excited to begin construction on this project as our new parking structure will provide much-needed parking capacity for our passengers,” said Dan Letellier, executive director of Sioux Falls Regional Airport. “We recognize the inconvenience this may cause during the construction phase and are committed to keeping our passengers informed and making the process as smooth as possible.”

For more information on the parking lot maintenance process, please contact Sioux Falls Regional Airport at (605) 336-0762 or via email at airport@sfairport.com.

New Sioux Falls airport parking ramp
New Sioux Falls airport parking ramp(Sioux Falls Regional Airport)
