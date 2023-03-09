Avera Medical Minute
CTE program encourages girls to work in construction

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A program at the CTE Academy for 8th grade girls is hoping to teach them about careers in construction.

“Pizza, Pop and Power Tools” is a partnership between the National Association of Women in Construction and the AGC of South Dakota Building Chapter.

Girls were able to attend a mini construction camp at CTE Academy and learn about power tools, heavy equipment, carpentry and engineering.

“We just want them to experience the construction industry, just a little bit of it,” said Karen Krietlow, NAWIC Director. “So we try to make it fun with our instructors that are at each station. So this for them to kind of experience construction a little bit.”

The goal of the event was to give girls a new outlook on their career choices, and to have fun while doing it.

