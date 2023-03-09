Dakotans for Health to collect signatures for grocery tax repeal ballot measure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Grassroots group, Dakotans for Health, announced Wednesday that it is submitting Constitutional Amendment and Initiated Law petition forms to repeal South Dakota’s tax on food to the Secretary of State for approval.

The group will begin gathering signatures to put the measure on the ballot, and Co-founder Rick Weiland is happy to hear that Governor Noem recently said she would sign the petition.

“South Dakota has a rich history of voters taking matters into their own hands when the legislature fails to act or overreaches,” said Weiland. “We successfully referred and defeated extreme anti-abortion legislation, passed a minimum wage increase, kicked out payday lenders, legalized medical cannabis and expanded medicaid coverage. The failure of our politicians in Pierre to repeal the food tax this legislative session, something that both myself and Governor Noem agree needs to be done, means this issue now needs to be put on the ballot so that the people can decide.”

Dakotans for Health hopes that repealing the tax, which disproportionately affects working families in the state, can improve the health and well-being of all South Dakotans.

“We are excited to take this step forward and put the decision on this important issue in the hands of the people,” said Weiland. “We find South Dakota once again on the side of just a few other states that continue to tax groceries. I agree with the Governor, we can afford to do this and need to do it now. We look forward to working with her and other leaders and organizations to make this a reality.”

Signature gathering can begin once approval is given with the goal being to have the amendment on the ballot in 2024.

