Dordt and Dakota State women advance to field of 16 at NAIA Tournament in Sioux City next Tuesday

SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) -The 4th-ranked Dordt women picked up 2 wins on their home court in then opening rounds of the NAIA national tournament. They downed Mayville State 82-66 Wednesday night to advance to the Tyson Event Center next week. Karly Gustafson led the way with 24 points as Bill Harmsen’s team improved to 30-3. And he was grateful to have played these 2 games in Sioux Center as a host team. ”The support of our administration here at Dordt to host these 2 games has been phenomenal and now to be able to go to Sioux City and continue to push toward the goals that our team set is really a blessing. We feel really good about it.”

The Dakota State women also picked up 2 wins on the road in Wichita, KS. The Trojans beat Eastern Oregon Wednesday night 86-69 as Savannah Walsdorf scored 29 and Elsie Aslesen 21 points to pace the offense. Dave Moe’s team had a 14-game win streak snapped by Mayville State in the NSAA title game. But the Trojans are among the 16 teams still standing.

Matti Reiner had 15 and Jada Campbell 13 but the Tigers of DWU went cold in the 4th quarter and lost 57-53 to Central Methodist at Fayette, MO.

And in men’s play, Dordt went from 101 points Tuesday night to a 65-53 loss to Freed Hardeman Wednesday night. Bryce Coppock led the Defenders with 15 points.

