Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Fire reported in southwest Sioux Falls

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported structure fire in southwest Sioux Falls early this morning, according to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls. No one was injured.

The first arriving fire crews saw flames and heavy smoke on the second floor of the residence at 1:15 a.m. Firemen contained the exterior of the fire and quickly entered the home and found no one inside. Additional crews quickly removed snow from around a nearby fire hydrant and extinguished the fire in 20 minutes.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind residents to test smoke detectors in their homes monthly and to assist responders by clearing snow from nearby fire hydrants if possible.

The home had no sprinkler system, and no one was injured.

Responding parties

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with a total of 7 fire trucks, 27 firefighters, 2 support apparatus, 1 Fire Inspector, and 1 Battalion Chief.  Due to the potential of the hydrant being inaccessible, a Water Tender was included in the dispatch but was not needed due to the hydrant being accessed.  Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted by Metro Communications, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, Sioux Falls PD, PCEMS Ambulance, Mid-American Energy, and XCEL Energy.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Kleingartner and Jeff Willett were snowmobiling at 11:30 a.m. and were due to return home...
UPDATE: Two missing snowmobilers found safe in South Dakota
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Minnesota man arrested in Minnehaha County on child porn charges, awaiting extradition
A portion of Cliff Avenue was closed for much of last summer.
Sioux Falls resident raises concerns over guardrails on Cliff Avenue
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Five Below coming to Sioux Falls, details on Veterans Parkway...
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Five Below coming to Sioux Falls, details on Veterans Parkway expansion

Latest News

Beginning Jan. 13, visitors to the South Dakota Capitol will have to go through a security...
Live @ 9: SD legislative press conference held in Pierre
There is a special event for women in the military this coming Saturday in Sioux Falls. Jill...
Standup for Women Veterans Retreat takes place Saturday
Temperatures
Winter weather advisories active across South Dakota
While the Sioux Area Metro’s mobile ticketing option is new, there was a soft rollout of the...
Bus riders enjoy new Sioux Area Metro mobile ticketing