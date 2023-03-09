Fire reported in southwest Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported structure fire in southwest Sioux Falls early this morning, according to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls. No one was injured.

The first arriving fire crews saw flames and heavy smoke on the second floor of the residence at 1:15 a.m. Firemen contained the exterior of the fire and quickly entered the home and found no one inside. Additional crews quickly removed snow from around a nearby fire hydrant and extinguished the fire in 20 minutes.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind residents to test smoke detectors in their homes monthly and to assist responders by clearing snow from nearby fire hydrants if possible.

The home had no sprinkler system, and no one was injured.

Responding parties

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with a total of 7 fire trucks, 27 firefighters, 2 support apparatus, 1 Fire Inspector, and 1 Battalion Chief. Due to the potential of the hydrant being inaccessible, a Water Tender was included in the dispatch but was not needed due to the hydrant being accessed. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted by Metro Communications, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, Sioux Falls PD, PCEMS Ambulance, Mid-American Energy, and XCEL Energy.

