Gov. Noem vetoes pair of senate bills

Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem vetoed senate bills 108 and 129. The first would have allowed underage college students to consume alcohol for courses, and the second would have given more authority to teachers in instances of assault.

Senate Bill 108 was an amendment to a 2020 statute which allowed alcohol on campuses for specific classes. The statute did not allow underage students to participate in courses that create and consume alcohol.

In Governor Noem’s veto letter she said, “[The] flawed language creates potential loopholes that pose problems for law enforcement. Officers encountering underage students with alcohol on their breath or in their system must determine if this exception to underage drinking law applies before writing a citation. We should respect the work of law enforcement by not needlessly making their jobs any tougher.”

Senate Bill 129 would have treated teachers and school employees the same as law enforcement officers in the instance of assault in their official duties.

In her veto letter, Governor Noem had to say, “South Dakota already has a strong and fair criminal justice system, and school districts have robust disciplinary policies tailored to address behavior within their districts. The changes SB 129 would make open the door for additional occupations to ask for special treatment under the law.”

This legislative session, Governor Noem has signed 118 bills and vetoed three.

