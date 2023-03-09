Judge dismisses developer’s two cases against city of Baltic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnehaha County judge’s decision involving multiple lawsuits is just one chapter in the story of Grant Park Capital LLC at odds with the city of Baltic.

Baltic City Attorney John Hughes said, “Today was a victory for the city. Dismissed both of those cases. Still a third case pending.”

Grant Park Capital is developing two neighborhoods: Grant Park Addition and Phillips Crossing. The city suspended Grant Park’s building permits due to concerns the developer was not following the city’s code. The registered agent for the company, Brian Hefty of Baltic, spoke through his attorney.

Andrew Crocott, the Attorney for Grant Park Capital said he is, “Very disappointed in the outcome. Obviously, our client is trying to build homes in Baltic, to better Baltic.”

But the city is not the only entity with concerns. After local residents noticed and complained about silt running from the new development sites into the streets and local waterways, the Department of Ag and Natural Resources (DANR) issued at least five warning letters. The tension was palpable during a meeting last fall.

“We definitely see improvement at the site from what I saw back in June or what Julie that’s on July. But there are still areas that need attention,” said a member of DANR staff.

“These remediations are required by the state and not the city council,” said Hughes.

“We’ve indicated that we’re going to clean up this area,” said Barry Sackett, another Grant Park Capital Attorney.

“Who’s lying Barry, Who’s lying Barry?” said Ed Wilson with the Baltic Planning and Zoning.

We asked Grant Park and Hefty’s attorney if matters are resolved with the DANR.

“We’ve been in communication with them,” said Crocott. “They’ve been taking their time getting back to us.”

The city is holding to its standard of development, saying it is in line with other municipalities.

“This case is all about developers following the same rules that apply to everyone,” explained Hughes.

Baltic officials want to make it clear that all are welcome to move to the community and can have the assurance that neighborhood development and building codes will have been followed in constructing their new home.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.