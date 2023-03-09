Avera Medical Minute
March 8th Plays of the Week

Top plays from Basketball and Girls Hockey
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Willow Bleeker led the way for Sioux Center by getting three of her 17 points by attacking the rim. Her effort helped the Warriors win their first ever state title.

Lincoln Kienholz is no stranger to getting up the rim, as the Pierre standout goes coast to coast for the two handed dunk.

Sioux Falls Christian’s Ethan Bruns had some help getting to the rim, with a pass from Cole Snyder to set up the alley-oop.

Brookings Girl’s Hockey stayed scoreless in the championship match against Aberdeen for some time, until Briella Van Dusseldorp breaks it with this goal off the bar, and the Rangers go on to win.

And our top play of the week goes to Ethan’s Ava Lingemann. Although missing the game icing free throw, the Rustlers get the ball back, and Lingemann gets up for the layup and one to send Ethan to state.

And those are your plays of the week.

