Northern men have sense of urgency as they head to Central Region Basketball Tournament

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Northern men play Saturday in the Central Region Tournament against Craig Doty’s Emporia State team.

Photojournalist Dave Hauck spent time with Saul Phillips and his team who hope to carry the momentum of a great regular season into post season play.

Jordan Velka, Senior Forward says, “As a team you’re trying to hit that benchmark of 20 wins. And our goal this year was to win the regular season NSIC title. We accomplished that so now it’s on to goal to which is to win the tournament.”

Sam Masten, Senior Guard says, “We always hear the stories of how much tradition and how successful this program has been. And to actually be a part of it and put on that uniform and play for them every night is special. There’s a lot of expectations and a little bit of pressure that comes with it. But it’s definitely something that I enjoy very much.”

Saul Phillips, NSU Head Coach says, “We shoot it really really well and we generate good shots by passing the ball really well. We do a lot of things well, but those two things above and beyond anything else are just more than you could hope for as a coach.”

Phillips says, “Just a group that’s really gelled well together. They are fun to be around every day. Very positive leaders at the top of the roster in terms of the example they set, in terms of the mood they came in with every day. You don’t have a whole lot of years that aren’t enjoyable but this one was just extra enjoyable.”

Velka says, “The longer you play and the shorter amount of time you have left in your career, the urgency just picks up and that’s just how it is. The amount of talent that I’ve played with is remarkable. And Northern is such a special place. The Aberdeen community and everything surrounding Northern State. That’s the main reason I came is just how special it was. I’ve enjoyed my time here for sure.

It’s the little sacrifices and getting in the gym more. Being locked in more on film to just all the little things that come with it that make a great team. That’s what we’re going to have to do.”

Masten says, “It’s really special at a place like Northern. A lot of great things have been done, a lot of conference championships have been won and regular season titles. But a national championship is something that’s never been done here. We always have that in the back of our minds. So to be a part of this team that could be the first one to do that would be an unbelievable feeling.”

Velka says, “Our goal is definitely to win the national Tournament. It would go down for me personally as a missed opportunity.”

Phillips says, “And that’s our stated goal since I’ve been at Northern is to try to bring Aberdeen a National Championship. We’ve done a lot of really neat things on the men’s side. We have not won a Division II National Championship and we’re trying to get that taken care of.”

