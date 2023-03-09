Avera Medical Minute
Parents express concern over the closure of Canyon Lake Elementary School

Inside of Canyon Lake Elementary
Inside of Canyon Lake Elementary(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some parents at Canyon Lake Elementary School are thankful for the extra year to prepare their kids to transition to another school. But, they’re not happy with the lack of communication from the School board.

“We only found out that this vote would happen this way. A teacher was notified that they could find new employment elsewhere in the district after they got announced. So they were forcing teachers to pick new jobs for school. They never told parents they were closing,” said Canyon Lake Elementary School parent John Snyder.

Parents blindsided by the information and assuming school administrators would have everything handled now feel their voices were heard.

“I think the big thing that I’ve learned is that you’ve got to stay involved with what’s going on because from what I understood was, the school would probably eventually closed, but we’d have other schools that are opening and being built,” said Parent Teacher Organization Vice President Eric Clayborn.

Both sides agree that open communication and cooperation are keys when handling situations of this magnitude. Parents say that includes keeping them in the loop.

“And let’s work on that as a group. Instead, you’re going to alienate people by going behind their backs in the dark and trying to have an emergency vote. I’m glad that they at least gave us another year to organize and get ready,” said Snyder.

Clayborn said he appreciates the board members acknowledging their wrongs and taking ownership of their mistakes.

