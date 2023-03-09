Sioux Falls Regional Airport preparing for parking ramp construction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On April 3, construction is set to begin on the four-level parking structure at the Sioux falls regional airport featuring approximately 975 spaces.

To build out or up was the question facing the Sioux Falls Regional Airport executive director, Dan Letellier.

“From an amenity standpoint, and a space standpoint it really made sense to go with a parking garage,” Letellier said.

Crystal Vis was dropping off her parents at the airport today and picking up her daughter and husband.

She’s seen how the parking lot can fill up.

“Parking can sometimes be a little bit of an issue because there’s a lot of people that do travel for extended periods of time. So of course the parking lots can be full. I know we have come in the past and we have had to park way far out on the edges,” Vis said.

That’s precisely why this parking ramp is now going up, as well as the benefit of protecting people’s vehicles from weather conditions.

“If you just came back from Hawaii and Cancun you really don’t want to be fighting that much snow. So having that covered parking, especially in the winter time and even in the summertime during severe weather; having your car secured is something that people have wanted for quite some time,” Letellier said.

The ramp will even include a skyway connection that will go from the second floor straight into the terminal building.

Vis has traveled to airports that offer similar features.

“It’s just really accommodating because it is all covered so you don’t have to deal with the weather and the elements,” Vis said.

The project will take about 18 months, and during that period the airport is going to lose about 700 spaces.

“People are going to have to be patient, we ask them to get here two hours early. They may have to take a shuttle. Just be patient. If you get here with plenty of time, you’ll be able to find a place to park, get in and get on your way,” Letellier said.

Shuttle services will be increased during construction. Letellier also encourages people to consider getting dropped off and picked up or even taking advantage of ride-share options such as Uber and Lyft.

In total, the airport will see a net gain of about 700 spots at the end of the project.

They’re also looking at adding about 500 spaces into the economy lot this summer which will help ease the parking pressure this project will provide.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.