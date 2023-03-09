Two Sioux Falls men arrested for forging checks in Brookings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday evening, the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a report of a man attempting to cash a forged check.

The male was identified as 31-year-old Angelo High Pipe of Sioux Falls. High Pipe was unsuccessful in the cashing of the check and was located by law enforcement in the 200 block of Kasan Ave. in Volga.

During a search of High Pipe’s person, a check from a Brookings business was located in the amount of $5,205.17. In addition to the check, methamphetamine and fentanyl were located.

High Pipe was arrested for Possession of a Forged Instrument with Intent to Defraud and Possession of a Controlled Drug or Substance. His bond was set at $5,000 cash only.

After taking High Pipe into custody, Brookings County deputies received information from the Brookings Police Department that High Pipe was responsible for the cashing of a fraudulent check at a bank in Brookings earlier in the day.

In addition to High Pipe, a second male, identified as 51-year-old Brian Ritter from Sioux Falls, SD, was attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Brookings as well, according to officials.

Ritter was taken into custody by the Brookings Police Department and charged with Passing a Forged Instrument, out-of-county warrants, and a probation hold. Ritter’s bond was set at $2,000 cash only.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.