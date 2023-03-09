Wagner seniors not satisfied with just making the State “A” Tournament

WAGNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Mike Koupal’s Wagner girls head into the State “A” tournament as the #2 seed after an impressive win over a very good Tea Area team last week in the SODAK 16.

The seniors are excited to carry on the great tradition of winning for the Red Raiders.

Senior Shalayne Nagel says, ”It feels amazing. This year it’s all about not being satisfied from last year. We need to go, we’ve played. Now we just need to take care of business this year.”

Senior Eve Zephier says, ”Yeah I feel like this is a relief that we finally made it. But there’s still more to work for.”

Senior Emma Yost says, ”Yes we knew it was tough coming in but we have the experience now at the state tournament.”>

The Red Raiders finished 4th last year and come into the State “A” with a 22-1 record. They play Rapid City Christian in the 6:00 game at the Watertown Civic Arena on Thursday.

