Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Washington girls don’t want repeat of last year’s opening round loss as #1 seed

Warriors lost to Jefferson in opening round last March
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Washington girls are the top seed in Class “AA”. But they are well aware that the season starts over and what they’ve done to this point doesn’t matter. They found that out last year when they lost in the opening game as the #1 seed.

Senior Brooklyn Harpe says, “We walked into that locker room after that game, and we said, like, remember this feeling so we never have to feel it again. So, we’re not going to take any team lightly. Watertown is a very good competitor. We played them earlier in the season.”

The Washington-Watertown game is at 11 in the morning. All 4 games Thursday at the Sanford Pentagon are single sessions. Jefferson and Mitchell play at 1:45, Pierre and RC Stevens at 5:00 and the final game of the night is at 7:45 between O’Gorman and Harrisburg.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Kleingartner and Jeff Willett were snowmobiling at 11:30 a.m. and were due to return home...
UPDATE: Two missing snowmobilers found safe in South Dakota
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
weather
Tracking multiple snow chances in South Dakota
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Five Below coming to Sioux Falls, details on Veterans Parkway...
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Five Below coming to Sioux Falls, details on Veterans Parkway expansion
A portion of Cliff Avenue was closed for much of last summer.
Sioux Falls resident raises concerns over guardrails on Cliff Avenue

Latest News

Northern men feel sense of urgency heading into Central Region Tournament
Northern men have sense of urgency as they head to Central Region Basketball Tournament
Dordt and Dakota State advance to the field of 16 at the NAIA National Tournament
Dordt and Dakota State women advance to field of 16 at NAIA Tournament in Sioux City next Tuesday
Wagner seniors not satisfied with just making the State "A" Tournament
Wagner seniors not satisfied with just making the State “A” Tournament
March 8th Plays of the Week
March 8th Plays of the Week