Washington girls don’t want repeat of last year’s opening round loss as #1 seed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Washington girls are the top seed in Class “AA”. But they are well aware that the season starts over and what they’ve done to this point doesn’t matter. They found that out last year when they lost in the opening game as the #1 seed.

Senior Brooklyn Harpe says, “We walked into that locker room after that game, and we said, like, remember this feeling so we never have to feel it again. So, we’re not going to take any team lightly. Watertown is a very good competitor. We played them earlier in the season.”

The Washington-Watertown game is at 11 in the morning. All 4 games Thursday at the Sanford Pentagon are single sessions. Jefferson and Mitchell play at 1:45, Pierre and RC Stevens at 5:00 and the final game of the night is at 7:45 between O’Gorman and Harrisburg.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.