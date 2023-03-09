Winter weather advisories active across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter Weather Advisories and a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for the rest of today across the entire Dakota News Now coverage area.

Snow will slowly build in across the region today. We already have some snow falling across parts of the region this morning. It looks like we’ll see some drier air work into the system cutting down on snowfall amounts. Most of the viewing area will see around 2 to 4 inches of fresh snow with higher amounts in the northeastern corner and western half of South Dakota. With wind gusts around 20 to 25 mph, we could have some blowing snow and a little reduced visibility.

The snow will clear out by Friday and we’ll see a little sunshine with highs in the 20s and 30s. We could see another round of snow move in on Saturday, but that should be a quick-moving system that will be out of here by Saturday afternoon. We could see some minor snow accumulations from that system, too. The best chances for higher totals would be in northeastern South Dakota where another 2 to 4 inches of snow will be possible.

Next week, temperatures will get into the 30s and we’ll continue to slowly melt away some snow. Our next chance for snow will be next Thursday.

