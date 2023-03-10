10pm Sportscast Thursday, March 9th
Iowa Boys Basketball, SD Girls Basketball and Augustana Women
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Central Lyon boys will meet Western Christian in the Iowa Class 2-A championship game Friday. And it was a busy first day in the South Dakota girls state tournaments with highlights from games in Sioux Falls and Watertown. The Wagner Red Raiders bring a very versatile team to Watertown as the #2 seed in Class “A”.
Plus the Augustana women play in the Central Region Tournament Friday in Duluth.
