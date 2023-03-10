Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Among bipartisanship and collegiality, House and Senate pass an almost $8 billion state budget

This year's session begins with Gov. Kristi Noem's 'State of the State' address next Tuesday.
This year's session begins with Gov. Kristi Noem's 'State of the State' address next Tuesday.(KOTA)
By Todd Epp
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) – Without much controversy, the South Dakota Legislature finished the people’s business early Thursday evening, passing a nearly $8 billion state government funding bill.

In a session that occasionally found itself embroiled over some members’ actions and words, the 37th Legislative Day ended with leaders from both parties speaking civilly--and glowingly--about the process and each other.

Sometimes, the end of the main portion of the session runs late into the night with plenty of impatience for fellow legislators.

But not the end of the 98th Legislative Session.

In passing the budget bill, SB 210, the state is:

  • Providing 7% more for K-12 and technical education.
  • A tuition freeze at state universities and technical schools.
  • A 7% increase in teacher pay.
  • A 5% raise for health care providers.
  • 100% reimbursement for community-based Medicaid providers and;
  • A 7% pay increase for state employees.

The increased funding was accomplished while the legislature passed a sales tax decrease that will save taxpayers $104 million annually for the next four years.

“Everyone here is a contributor to the budget,” said Democratic Rep. Linda Duba from Sioux Falls, a member of the Joint Appropriations Committee. “This is the most phenomenal budget in my five years here.”

After thanking his Republican leadership team--and the seven Democrats in the 70-member chamber--Republican House Majority Leader Will Mortenson said the body did great work.

“We have delivered a product the people of South Dakota will be proud of,” Rep. Mortenson said.

Now, the budget and the tax cut bills are in the hands of Republican Gov. Kristi Noem.

Legislators return for the 38th and final day--Veto Day--on March 27.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Developing: Portion of I-90 closed after accident
Update: I-90 reopened after accident
Leon Kleingartner and Jeff Willett were snowmobiling at 11:30 a.m. and were due to return home...
UPDATE: Two missing snowmobilers found safe in South Dakota
Two Sioux Falls men arrested for forging checks in Brookings
A Minnehaha County judge’s decision involving multiple lawsuits is just one chapter in the...
Judge dismisses developer’s two cases against city of Baltic
Minnesota man arrested in Minnehaha County on child porn charges, awaiting extradition

Latest News

Whiskey Myers with special guest Read Southall Band will play on the BillionAuto.com Main Stage...
Whiskey Myers to play Sioux Empire Fair
56th Annual Sportsman Show
Sioux Falls Convention Center hosts 56th Annual Sportsman Show
'My Fair Lady' playing at the Washington Pavilion
‘My Fair Lady’ playing at the Washington Pavilion this weekend
SD
Expect a cloudy Friday in South Dakota