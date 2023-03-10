Augustana women head to Duluth where they hope to keep their season going

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana Vikings headed north for the NCAA Central Region Tournament. Augie will play Missouri Southern in the first round of the tournament in Duluth on Friday at noon.

The Vikings haven’t been to the tournament since 2018, meaning it’ll be the first regional experience for any player on the team. But they’ve been getting ready like they have all season, and jumping at the opportunity to keep their season alive.

Lauren Sees says, “New program next year kind of, starting over with a new coaching staff, that kind of thing. But we’d love to make this kind of a normal thing if we can. This past week and a half, I think that’s just been kind of been our mentality. Come in and we’re working hard, we’re doing the same things. I know this is a different game maybe, but we just want to stay focused like we have been all year.

This will also be the last trip to the Central Regional Tournament for head coach Dave Krauth, who is retiring at the end of the season.

