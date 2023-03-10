Avera Medical Minute
Central Lyon and Western Christian advance to 2-A title game Friday

Lions edge Pella Christian and Wolfpack roll into championship game
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) -The top-seeded Lions of Central Lyon hung on to beat Pella Christian 56-55 Thursday at the Boys 2-A State Tournament in Des Moines. Andrew Austin led the way with 20 points and Reece VanderZee had 19 and after the game he talked about how his team was able to come up big in the clutch. “We’re just all competitors. That’s what competitors do they just get through that adversity and they play through it. We’ve got a lot of guys that play multiple sports and know what it takes to win. And that’s just what it takes to go to the state tournament and go to the state championship.”

In the 2nd game of the day Western Christian steamrolled Roland-Story 79-61 as Kaden Van Regenmorter led the way with 23 points and brother Tate had 18. And Tate talked about how much fun he’s having playing with this team. “I mean it’s been awesome. My brother and Karstyn are two people I’ve grown up playing with. Ashtin Van’t Hul, Chandler Pollema, Hunter Hofland, these are all the kids that I’ve dreamed about doing this growing up with and it’s awesome to be in this spot right now.”

These two powerhouses will play for the championship Friday at 3 o’clock.

