Daylight saving time impacting sleep schedules and heart health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is believed that one-third of Americans are not getting enough sleep, and everyone across the country will lose an hour on Sunday. Some health experts are saying this can increase complications for your heart health.

“Sleep is important for your heart health and they usually recommend getting about 7 to 8 hours of sleep a night,” Dr. Richard Clark said, a cardiologist with Sanford Health.

A new study by the American Heart Association is pointing to a possible correlation between springing forward and heart complications.

“Research shows us that right after daylight saving time in the spring, we see a raise in heart attacks,” Chrissy Meyer said, region senior marketing and communications director for the American Heart Association in South Dakota.

There are some things you can do to ensure that you are getting enough rest.

“Consistency is key, so whatever your sleep pattern is you want to keep that both on the weekdays and on the weekend,” Meyer said.

Experts say a good night’s sleep comes from how you prepare before climbing into bed.

”You might also want to consider some things as you’re getting ready for bed to create that sleep routine that helps your body understand that it’s time to shut down. Put down the electronics an hour before bedtime. Get into a routine and a habit so that your body gets that cue that it’s time to go to sleep,” Meyer said.

A way that you can remind yourself to put down the electronics, most phones have a bedtime alarm which can alert you that it’s time to start shutting down.

“What we know is that the blue light from those electronics can interfere with your sleep. It actually serves to wake you up a little bit,” Meyer said.

Doctors say having a sleep routine and getting enough sleep will have a positive impact on your heart, but there is always more that can be done to protect yourself.

“If you’re worried about heart attack and stroke, do the right things beforehand with exercise and diet,” Clark said.

There has been a recent push to do away with daylight saving time but as for now, nothing has passed. Therefore everyone should prepare to spring forward this weekend and fall back again in November.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.