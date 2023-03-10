Expect a cloudy Friday in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to be mostly cloudy through the rest of our Friday. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. The wind will switch around to the southeast and will start to pick up overnight.

Just as soon as we get a break from the snow today, another quick-moving system will pass by late Friday night and into Saturday. Winter Weather Advisories are set to go into effect late Friday and last into Saturday. This will target northeastern South Dakota to bring moderate totals of yet another 2 to 4 inches, with some isolated higher totals in northeastern South Dakota. This will extend south of I-29 and get into Sioux Falls as well, resulting in some minor accumulations of an inch or less.

Windy conditions will be with us on Saturday, causing travel issues throughout the state, especially in northeastern South Dakota. Wind gusts Saturday will be around 40 to 45 mph. The wind will still gust up to 25 to 30 mph on Sunday, with cooler temperatures arriving. Highs will only be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Next week, temperatures will get into the 30s, and we’ll continue to slowly melt away some snow. Our next chance for snow will be next Thursday.

