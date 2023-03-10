Final NWS Spring Flood Outlook shows increase in flood risks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Weather Service outlines in it’s final spring flood outlook of the season that the recent snowfall in South Dakota has increased flood chances in the eastern part of the state. But with how dry the region was entering into winter, there’s still plenty of rivers and areas facing below average risks of flooding.

Flood risks along the James river, as well as the lower Vermillion and Big Sioux rivers have risen in the last few weeks. Chances for flooding are also still higher in Hamlin and Codington counties. But for much of the area, flood risks are still low. The spring flood outlook for southeastern South Dakota can be found here, while an outlook for the northeastern corner of the state can be found here.

City of Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith said the continued low risk shows just how dry the area was before going into winter. He said even though there’s still plenty of snow up in the northeastern part of the state, the city shouldn’t see too much flooding.

“Given where we were at going into the winter with the rivers kind of low and those types of things, we’re still in fairly decent shape. Obviously, we’re monitoring it, looking all of the different factors, what the forecasts are looking at. Whether we’re going to get additional precipitation over the next few weeks, Whether we’re going to have a fast melt. Those types of things, where the frost levels are at. So there’s a lot of factors that we’re following.” Smith said.

Those dry conditions aren’t just affecting South Dakota’s minor rivers, but the Missouri River as well.

“Even with the implementation of conservation measures, more than 25 percent of the system’s carryover multiple use storage, sometimes referred to conservation storage, has been used to support the authorized purposes during the ongoing drought.” Chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management office for the Northwestern Division John Remus said in a Thursday web call.

Smith said all of that snow can still have an impact on property if it melts too fast.

“Homeowners still need to stay on top of it, making sure their downspouts are clear, that there’s an area through their yard. Clear out that snow and ice so that water can evacuate their property.” Smith said.

Smith said should anything change, the city is ready to implement flood prevention measures.

“The city’s flood fight team has been meeting, our plans are in place and we’re ready to go if need be.” Smith said.

